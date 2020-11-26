People are being urged to remain vigilant after a gang threatened a driver in Barton-under-Needwood while they were trying to steal a catalytic converter.

The incident happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on 24th November.

Police said the group, who were wearing masks, were believed to be behind a number of attempts to take catalytic converters from vehicles in the area.

PCSO Rich Lymer said:

“On one occasion, the offenders were challenged by a victim who was then threatened with bats. “We are appealing to anyone who may have any information, saw anything suspicious or may have any CCTV or camera footage from any other devices to check this for a white coloured car that we believe may be involved.” PCSO Rich Lymer, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 719 of 24th November.