Businesses and residents in Lichfield and Burntwood will face further coronavirus restrictions after the Government confirmed Staffordshire would be in Tier 3 next month.

The new measures will take effect when the current national lockdown ends.

It will mean people cannot meet socially indoors or in outdoor venues, including private gardens with people who they do not live with.

The rule of six will continue to apply in public outdoor spaces such as parks.

But pubs, cafes and restaurants will only be able to operate on a collection or take away businesses, while hotels will shut.