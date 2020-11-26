A Lichfield animal welfare group is hosting an online Christmas fayre to help raise funds.

Animal Rescue Volunteers will hold the event on 5th and 6th December with virtual stalls selling a range of festive goods.

A spokesperson said:

“The aim of this event us to fundraise and raise the profile of our small animal rescue group at this difficult time.

“Also, because of lockdown we hope there will be a chance for small local businesses to sell their products.

“It’s a great chance for those who are missing Christmas markets to shop in the safety and comfort of their own home.”

Animal Rescue Volunteers spokesperson