A Lichfield chef says he is “gutted and angry” by the decision to put the area into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The Government confirmed Staffordshire would face the highest measures once the national lockdown ends on 2nd December.

It means pubs, restaurants and cafes will only be able to operate as takeaways.

Liam Dillon, owner of The Boat, has launched a street food takeaway business while his restaurant has been closed during the current lockdown.

He admitted the news he couldn’t reopen the main restaurant was a blow – but said he was determined to find a way through the financial challenges COVID-19 restrictions will cause.

“I’m gutted and angry – but we need to focus on survival. “Running a business is like spinning plates to keep everything going and everyone happy. This has just added a few more plates – the business still has bills to pay. “The team needs to pull together as they are also a contributor to these bills. Everyone needs to do their bit to make sure we come out the other side of this.” Liam Dillon

