The Tier 3 announcement will be a bitter blow for families and business in Lichfield and Burntwood, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.
The news means many businesses will be unable to reopen when the national lockdown ends on 2nd December.
The restrictions will also see strict limits on people being able to meet others from outside their own households.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the announcement would be be a bitter blow for locals.
“We have worked hard to bring cases down and the move to the Very High Alert Level is a big disappointment.
“We understand that the decision is based on a number of factors and not just case rates, and our priority now is to get some of the restrictions lifted as quickly as possible.
“We have shown in the last few weeks that we can work together and bring cases down, and the challenge now is to maintain this when the current national lockdown restrictions end next week.
“This is going to take a collective effort and some personal sacrifice, but sticking to the Very High Tier rules is our best chance of getting back to a lower tier, allowing more businesses to reopen and getting back more of the freedoms we once took for granted.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Where does this leave us with regard to the ‘5 day Christmas Freedom Window’??
