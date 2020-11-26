The Tier 3 announcement will be a bitter blow for families and business in Lichfield and Burntwood, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has said.

The news means many businesses will be unable to reopen when the national lockdown ends on 2nd December.

The restrictions will also see strict limits on people being able to meet others from outside their own households.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the announcement would be be a bitter blow for locals.

Cllr Alan White