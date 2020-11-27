Bosses at Burntwood Leisure Centre say some facilities will be available when new Tier 3 restrictions kick in.

Burntwood Leisure Centre

The facility has been shut as part of the latest national lockdown.

With the new Tier 3 restrictions replacing them from 2nd December, it had been feared that the doors would remain shut.

But operator Freedom Leisure Centre said some elements of the centre would reopen.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience, support and loyalty once again during the second lockdown period of closure of Burntwood Leisure Centre. “We’re excited to be welcoming customers back, and we are delighted to announce that the centre will reopen on 2nd December. “The gym and pool will reopen, but tier 3 restrictions means that there will be no group exercise classes. Swimming lessons will start again. “We are working with national governing bodies to clarify exactly what we’ll be able to offer and will communicate this as soon as we’re able.” Freedom Leisure spokesperson

Freedom Leisure said it was confident that preparations meant it would be safe to continue to operate some acitivities.

“We will operate our service under the guidelines provided by the Government and our centres will continue to provide a COVID-safe place to give customers the reassurance we know they need. “The teams can’t wait to get back to the business of providing our local communities with opportunities for exercise, activity and the chance to socialise safely with others.” Freedom Leisure spokesperson

Full details on changes to services due to the restrictions and Christmas and New Year opening hours are available at www.freedom-leisure.co.uk so please ‘follow’ your local centre on Facebook and check the website for updates.