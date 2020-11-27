People visiting green spaces and beauty spots in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to park responsibly.

The numbers of people visiting parks and other open areas has increased due to the coronavirus restrictions with many leisure facilities being closed.

But Staffordshire County Council is calling on people to only use official car parking facilities.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said hotspots would be targeted by parking attendants to ensure people were not parking illegally or inappropriately.

“With many shops, leisure facilities and hospitality businesses closed during this second lockdown, people have been turning to our country parks and open spaces for exercise and enjoyment. “While it’s great that our green spaces remain open and people are still able to visit, we are seeing many more visitors than usual. “This means that parking spaces get snapped up really quickly with some people then choosing to park inappropriately causing damage to this fragile environment. “It’s really important that people only park in the official spaces. “It is also vital that emergency vehicles can gain access to these locations at all times and are not obstructed by inconsiderately parked vehicles.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The parking appeal comes after firefighters were twice prevented from reaching a blaze at Chasewater Country Park earlier this year because drivers had blocked access roads.

Dog owners have also been advised not to let their animals run loose.