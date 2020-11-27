Police are urging owners to be on their guard after a number of dogs became ill after eating cannabis in Shenstone.
Vets say at least four animals have been treated for illnesses caused by consuming the drugs.
The latest incident came after a dog had been walked on Footherly Lane.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said it was believed the cannabis had been dumped in the area:
“Extensive fly tipping of the residue of a large cannabis grow covering a quarter of a mile along Footherly Lane was reported on 22nd November.
“The council cleared the debris but it is possible that some small remnants of cannabis plants are still along the verge of the lane.
“Dog walkers are advsed to keep their dogs off the grass verges for a few weeks.”