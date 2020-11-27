The boss of Lichfield yoga studio has criticised new COVID-19 restrictions which will mean group exercise classes cannot go ahead.

The city is facing Tier 3 measures when the national coronavirus lockdown period ends on 2nd December.

It will mean many businesses will be unable to reopen.

Among them is Humble Warrior Yoga which will be hit by the ban on group exercise classes.

But Iain Longley, who owns the business, said the new restrictions would hit people hard.

“Physical and mental health should be at the forefront of our response to the virus. “Many of us are perplexed to know that we can’t do our work to help when others can. “I don’t know why what I do is less safe than being at a hair salon or a gym?” Iain Longley

The restrictions will see personal care services remain open, while pubs and restaurants can continue to operate as takeaways.

But leisure businesses will remain shut, regardless of any measures they may have put in place.

“Caring for people in COVID-safe venues who abide by safety guidelines should be a priority. “Segmenting business into types is not useful – businesses and their offerings are not comparable. “If we are safe, let people choose to support us if we are important to them.” Iain Longley

