People are being urged to think about the way they park their cars a bid to help tackle rising numbers of catalytic converter thefts in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Criminals have been taking the part from parked vehicles across the district.

Police say those with a higher chassis such as 4×4 vehicles and SUVs are often targeted, although other cars have also been hit by the criminals.

PCSO Rhys Rockley said drivers could take steps to thwart the criminals, including changing the way they park.

“To reduce the risk of having your catalytic converter stolen, you should park your car in a locked garage where possible, but if this isn’t an option then park it in a well-lit and well-populated area. “Park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make the theft more difficult. “Also, avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter. “If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and facing you bonnet towards the wall if possible. With the catalytic converter positioned at the front of your vehicle – this will make it harder for thieves to get close enough to steal it.” PCSO Rhys Rockley

Drivers are also being asked to see if bolted on catalytic converters can be welded by a local garage, as well as considering investing in anti-theft devices such as a ‘cage clamp’.