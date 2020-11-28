The boss of the Lichfield Garrick says she is still hopeful a Christmas schedule of shows can go ahead, despite the city facing Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

With Staffordshire facing the highest level of measures when the national lockdown ends on 2nd December, theatres and other leisure venues are unable to open.

But with a review expected in mid-December, bosses at the Lichfield Garrick say they are hoping the show will go on over the festive period.

Chief executive Karen Foster said:

“The theatre has worked very hard to socially distance our seating and to keep our patrons safe from the transmission of COVID-19. “We know that many people are looking forward to celebrating the festive season at our traditional spectacular pant and we do not want to disappoint them.” Karen Foster

The theatre said rehearsals for Jack and the Beanstalk as well as Freddy the Teddy’s Christmas Feast were continuing ahead of the review scheduled for 16th December.