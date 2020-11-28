Lichfield’s MP says people visiting from neighbouring areas with high rates of COVID-19 infections meant our area had to be put into Tier 3.

The whole of Staffordshire will see the tightest band of coronavirus measures introduced after the current national lockdown ends on 2nd December.

The infection rate across the district has fallen from around 430 per 100,000 at the start of this period before falling to around 230 earlier this week.

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said splitting the county into smaller areas based on local rates would have carried too many risks.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

“Many residents understandably wonder why Lichfield District will be put in Tier 3 when England leaves lockdown on 3rd December. “Unfortunately, the rates are still extremely high in Stafford, South Staffordshire, East Staffordshire and to the south. “As a consequence, our hospitals are approaching capacity due to the demand and clinical staff being off sick. “Moreover, the belief is that if Lichfield district had been on Tier 2, people from more infected areas including Sutton Coldfield and the rest of Birmingham would have come to Lichfield to enjoy our vibrant nightlife and consequently spread infection into the district. “In other parts of Europe and the United States, hospital services have become overwhelmed preventing patients having access to urgent hospital treatment. This cannot be allowed to happen here.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Tier 3 restrictions will be reviewed midway through December, before the rules are relaxed for a window over Christmas.

Mr Fabricant admitted this temporary switch during the Christmas period could see cases rise again.