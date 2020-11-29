A car has been stolen in Lichfield after the thieves took the keys from inside a house.

The incident happened on the evening of 28th November on Chesterfield Road.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Offenders gained entry to a residential property by forcing the downstairs lounge window. “They conducted an untidy search of the property, took the house keys and car keys to a black BMW 330D Estate, registration beginning BT69, parked in front to the house and drove the vehicle away from the property.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 619 of 28th November.