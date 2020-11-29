Plans have been submitted for listed buildings and land in Lichfield to be converted into a spa hotel with a swimming pool, housing and apartments.

Developers hope to carry out the work based around Grade II listed Westgate House and Westgate Cottage on Beacon Street.

Angel Croft Developments say the new scheme would also create a new cycle and walking route from Beacon Park towards the city and Lichfield Cathedral.

The plans see conversion and new build sections to create 27 apartments, five houses and a 12-bed hotel with swimming pool.

A statement supporting the proposal said the location was ideal for attracting visitors.

“The proposed hotel development incorporates the Grade II listed Westgate Cottage and a bespoke extension. “Situated immediately opposite Darwin House and the entrance into The Close, the site is unparalleled within the city. “Guests would arrive alongside, and have views to, the city’s most important heritage assets. “This fits squarely with the objective of drawing on the district’s key tourist attractions to encourage visitors to the city and to encourage them to stay for longer periods.” Planning statement

The developers say the new walkway through the site would create an attractive route towards the cathedral and Darwin House.

“The pedestrian route involves the opening up of a small section of existing laurel hedging on the southwest boundary with Beacon Park and the construction of a new footbridge over Leamonsley Brook. “The pedestrian route rises up through the site revealing the view of Darwin House and the cathedral.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.