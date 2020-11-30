Two Labour councillors have been confirmed as candidates for the party at the Staffordshire County Council elections.

Cllr Sue Woodward and Cllr Darren Ennis

Cllr Sue Woodward will seek to defend her seat in Burntwood North, while Cllr Darren Ennis – a member of both Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council – will contest the Burntwood South seat for the first time.

Cllr Ennis said:

“I’m really pleased that my local Labour colleagues have put their trust in me to fight this seat. “It’s where I’ve lived all of my life and it’s where my wife – and fellow councillor – and I are bringing up our children to be proud Burntwood citizens. “It’s a really good place to live, with such a lot of community spirit and I want to ensure that the Burntwood South residents get a bigger say at the county council in Stafford in future.” Cllr Darren Ennis

Cllr Woodward said: