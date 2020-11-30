The future of the Lichfield branch of Dorothy Perkins is in doubt after the clothing retailer’s owner has gone into administration.

The Arcadia Group – which also operates Burton, Topshop and Topman stores across the country – has appointed administrators from Deloitte.

Stores are expected to continue trading when they are allowed to reopen after the national lockdown ends while attempts are made to find a buyer.

The Lichfield branch of Dorothy Perkins is one of 444 stores operated by Arcadia across the UK.