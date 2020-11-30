Lichfield City FC’s season has been paused until at least the 19th December, it has been confirmed.

The Midland Football League has confirmed that the decision has been taken to suspend all games across its divisions following talks with the Football Association.

It means Ivor Green’s men will need to wait to continue a season that has seen them top Division One after 13 games.

A statement from the Midland Football League’s secretary, Nigel Wood, said the decision had not been taken lightly.