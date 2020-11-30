Lichfield City FC’s season has been paused until at least the 19th December, it has been confirmed.
The Midland Football League has confirmed that the decision has been taken to suspend all games across its divisions following talks with the Football Association.
It means Ivor Green’s men will need to wait to continue a season that has seen them top Division One after 13 games.
A statement from the Midland Football League’s secretary, Nigel Wood, said the decision had not been taken lightly.
“In June it was stated that it was not sustainable for member clubs to play matches behind closed doors for an undetermined length of time and that clubs also need the revenue from clubhouses and food sales – this view has not changed.
“The full Management Committee met yesterday to discuss the current situation and unanimously agreed that, as the vast majority of clubs in all divisions have been placed in Tier 3, it is still unsustainable to expect clubs to play without any supporters.
“Therefore, the decision has reluctantly been made to suspend the restart of all League fixtures until 19th December.
“We have not taken this decision lightly, however we feel that it is the only practical and fair decision for all member clubs.”Nigel Wood, Midland Football League