People living Chase Terrace are being urged to seek a coronavirus test after the area was identified as a hotspot for COVID-19.

It was included in a new list of locations across Staffordshire being targeted in a bid to stop the spread of infections.

Those living in Chase Terrace can now get a test via the online portal by checking the option for ‘my council has asked me to book a test’.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are targeting testing where it is needed most and are encouraging everyone who lives in a hotspot to get tested. “We are also looking to roll out more rapid covid tests across the county, but these are currently limited and it will take some weeks to scale up the operation. “We’re busy recruiting people to help with these tests, which will eventually see up to 80,000 people in the county tested every single week.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said the list of COVID-19 hotspots would be reviewed on Mondays and Thursdays weekly, with the areas being targeted published on www.staffordshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.

Other hotspots in the current list include Great Wyrley, Glascote and Amington.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care in Staffordshire, said: