Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP says he is backing the Government’s new coronavirus measures in a vote today.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he had made the decision after considering the impact on lives as well as livelihoods.

Michael Fabricant

The new measures will see Lichfield and Burntwood moved into Tier 3 when the national lockdown ends.

He said the current pressure on hospitals meant it would be “highly irresponsible” of him to vote against the new regulations.