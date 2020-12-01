Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP says he is backing the Government’s new coronavirus measures in a vote today.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he had made the decision after considering the impact on lives as well as livelihoods.
The new measures will see Lichfield and Burntwood moved into Tier 3 when the national lockdown ends.
He said the current pressure on hospitals meant it would be “highly irresponsible” of him to vote against the new regulations.
“While I understand the concern of some Conservative MPs from other parts of the country who feel their COVID-19 restrictions are too severe, the situation in Staffordshire and Lichfield district is very different.
“The most recent data show that Lichfield’s infection rate per 100,000 is still too high at 169, while the rest of Staffordshire is far higher.
“Because hospitals in the area are nearing capacity on COVID wards and we are surrounded by areas with very high infection rates, it would be highly irresponsible of me not to support these regulations today.
“The situation may have changed by the time the Government reviews the Tier levels in two weeks’ time.
“In voting today, I will be considering not only the livelihoods of my constituents, but their lives too.”Michael Fabricant MP
Stop lecturing. stop with pointless point scoring against other parties, start listening to your constituents. The people who live and work in your constituency are fed up with you simply repeating the official party line – especially if it changes so rapidly and your contradictory statements just make you look foolish.
You rarely engage positively or professionally with anyone who dares express an opposing opinion or raises a valid question. You cry fowl of trolls, but the vast majority are simply exercising their democratic right to ask you questions.
I am starting to think that it is you who are trolling us Mr Fabricant – you make sweeping statements, happily express opinions and point the finger, but then you disappear when challenged or asked to clarify or worse you simply block those who disagree.
Our homes and vehicles are targetted by criminals from outside of the area. Isnt there something that could be done about that!
Well that’s not a surprise…
Well I do not agree and perhaps he should canvass his constituents before making his decision as well as providing better data backing up his comments
Michael, this is the third or fourth comment of yours I’ve found myself agreeing with in recent weeks….!!
Seriously, well done.
These restrictions are ridiculous they –
a) won’t stop spread of the virus anyway,
b) will annoy people to the point they won’t adhere to them,
c) this area has falling rates and it all makes a mockery of the tiering system, which was never fit for purpose and seems ‘made up on the hoof’.
Mr Fabricant – on all political sides and all common sense arguments, this is just plainly stupid.
Btw – I’ll stay locked down because I believe it to be the right thing to do…so will my elderly relatives ( who won’t vote Tory again). They won’t be seeing their grandkids at ChrisTomas because it’s too risky for them.
Until your govt shuts schools & uni’s, the virus will spread & the population will be blamed.
It’s ridiculous now…people will stay isolated if they think it’s right for them…otherwise…let life go on. Let those of us who don’t want to ‘mingle’ stay like that, let others out…politically you can’t disagree? The economy will tank.
You’ve lost the plot, the govt has lost the plot…start supporting us. People will do the right thing by & large, so stop building your govt’s weak excuse for the inevitable brexit damage on the virus, the people, in fact, everything except the govt.
But you can’t can you – you must support govt at all costs…pfffft.
I have no idea who ChrisTomas might be, presuming he’s a Christmas alias *groan
