Health chiefs are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to keep up the hard work in a bid to ensure coronavirus infection rates continue falling.

Latest figures reveal the county-wide figure stands at around 230 cases per 100,000 people per week.

It remains above the regional and national average, but is a drop ahead of the move to Tier 3 restrictions once the national lockdown ends this week.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said people needed to remain vigilant as the new measures are introduced.

“The fall in our infection rates is positive news, we need to keep this up and follow the Very High alert rules when they come into force on Wednesday. “It is important we build on this recent momentum and put Staffordshire in a great position to get out of Tier 3. “Tiering will be reviewed nationally by the Government on 16th December and if all the criteria are in a better position, then we could be in Tier 2 before Christmas. “This gives us something very tangible to work towards but will require a focussed effort from us all as we enter the build-up to the festive period.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The county council is also launching targeted testing in coronavirus hotspots – a list that currently includes Chase Terrace.