Lichfield’s retail landscape has been dealt another blow over fears Debenhams could be the next big high street name to close.
Talks with JD Sports to take over the business have ended without a sale being agreed.
In a statement, Debenhams said administrators “regretfully concluded that they should commence a wind-down of Debenhams UK”.
Administrator Geoff Rowley said:
“All reasonable steps were taken to complete a transaction that would secure the future of Debenhams.
“However, the economic landscape is extremely challenging and, coupled with the uncertainty facing the UK retail industry, a viable deal could not be reached.
“The decision to move forward with a closure programme has been carefully assessed and, while we remain hopeful that alternative proposals for the business may yet be received, we deeply regret that circumstances force us to commence this course of action.
“We would like to thank the landlords, suppliers and partners who have continued to work with Debenhams through this turbulent period and can reassure them that all contractual obligations entered into in the administration period will be met in full.”Geoff Rowley
Debenhams said it would continue to trade in order to “clear its current and contracted stocks”.
If no buyer is found by the time this process is completed, all stores would then shut.
The news comes a day after the future of Lichfield’s Dorothy Perkins outlet was thrown into doubt after owner Arcadia Group entered administration.
As per my initial comment on “Future of clothing chain with store in Lichfield in doubt as plans to appoint administrators are revealed”, there are a number on Lichfield city shops that are going to be lost.
We can’t deny that the move to online shopping has quicken pace during lockdown. All these clothing retailers and travel agent officers were eventually going to move to an online-base at some point. However, these closures will leave a mark within Lichfield centre. I would just hope people start looking forward to a newer vision of Lichfield, rather than focus on open-market, business decisions.
Perhaps we need to be asking the question sooner rather than later of; what do we want Lichfield to be like in 5, 10, 20 years? If retail does not return, what could potentially fill its place? Do the demographics of the city need to be taken into account? Do we wish to compete with Cannock’s new shopping centre?
The high street is failing. Even the most tech-wary people have been forced to switch to online shopping during the lockdown. Shopping habits have changed forever.
Add in the high business rates, parking costs and traffic – more stores will sadly close.
Lichfield will be empty of shops soon. The council need to think of a way to attract independent shops and none chains to the city with attractive rates. We could become a fully independent destination given the right support
