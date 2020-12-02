Lichfield Cathedral has teamed up with a local education provider to create a new virtual advent calendar.

The initiative, which was developed in partnership with South Staffordshire College, will see a daily video released in the countdown to Christmas.

The first was released yesterday:

The Revd Dr Gregory Platten, Canon Chancellor at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“When the team at South Staffordshire College got in touch with us to see whether there was anything their media students could work on with us over Advent and Christmas, we were excited and bursting with ideas. “We are delighted with the outcome, the videos look amazing and the students have really worked hard to not only take some stunning footage of the cathedral and put it together in these videos but also in providing the voices for the first week or of the videos.” Revd Dr Gregory Platten

Each day a new video will be released on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter featuring carols sung by Lichfield Cathedral Choir, a verse from the Bible and a short prayer or reflection.

Chris Hopkins, director of the faculty of creative and digital at South Staffordshire College, said:

“Our creative students at the Lichfield campus are always looking for opportunities to practice their skills, and such opportunities to work collaboratively with Lichfield Cathedral reflects the kind of work they will be involved with in industry. “It’s great that this particular project has enabled students to both build up their professional portfolio as part of their work experience, while also putting something back into the local community.” Chris Hopkins

The Virtual Advent Calendar can be viewed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel.