The boss of a Lichfield cutlery and giftware business is calling on people to shop local as it prepares to reopen to the public after lockdown.

The Arthur Price Factory Shop on Britannia Way will welcome customers again from tomorrow (3rd December).

Measures including a one way route, social distancing markers, screened tills and card payments only have been introduced in a bid to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price, said he was thankful of the support given by locals.

A Christmas table at the Arthur Price Cutlery Shop

“We have adapted to the marketplace which is what you’d expect, but the one thing that stands out for me is the increase in local custom. “The team and I are thankful to all the people locally who have purchased from us, it means a lot. “But it also shows great community spirit and I ask everyone to keep shopping local for whatever they need, keep our independent shops’ tills ringing.” Simon Price

For more details on the store’s reopening, visit the Arthur Price website.