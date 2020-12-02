A countdown of safety tips to help people in Lichfield and Burntwood has been launched.
Lichfield District Safer Community Partnership is publishing advice on areas such as keeping presents safe and properly defrosting the festive turkey.
The advice has been pulled together from partners including the police, fire service, trading standards and charities.
The messages will be published via Lichfield District Council’s Twitter feed @Lichfield_DC.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:
“Christmas is such a magical time and we wouldn’t want it ruined by an accident or as a result of opportunistic crime.
“It’s important to relax and enjoy yourself, but it’s worth taking a moment to consider the advice to help make sure you and your family are safe and healthy this Christmas.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Are my eyes deceiving me or do we now have a councillor giving us advice on how to cook a turkey? Jeeeeez! What do we call him now ‘Councillor for all things tinsel and glitter’ Whatever next? Councillor for moist sprouts?
Sarah Landon – yeah…….
Really?
How to defrost the big day’s bird?!?!
Are there not some, perhaps, more important issues to deal with. Sheesh.
I swear to god, my old dad would be both reeling in anger & at same time killing himself laughing at this.
Guys – this is parody, if there’s something important to say…hire a good PR…
