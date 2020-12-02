A countdown of safety tips to help people in Lichfield and Burntwood has been launched.

Lichfield District Safer Community Partnership is publishing advice on areas such as keeping presents safe and properly defrosting the festive turkey.

The advice has been pulled together from partners including the police, fire service, trading standards and charities.

The messages will be published via Lichfield District Council’s Twitter feed @Lichfield_DC.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said: