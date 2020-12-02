Police say the parents of a group of teenagers caught breaching coronavirus rules will be fined.
Officers are called to Streethay over the weekend after reports of a gathering.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Officers attended and found a group of seven teenagers – five girls and two boys – from different households mixing together.
“This is a clear breach of COVID-19 restrictions and therefore the details of these young adults were taken and their parents will each be receiving a £200 fine.
“It is a reminder to parents to ensure you know where your children are and to encourage them to play their part in helping stop the spread of coronavirus.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson