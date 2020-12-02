A senior theatre producer has lifted the lid on her career as part of an event with the Lichfield Festival Friends.

Caroline Dyott

Caroline Dyott met the group for the virtual meeting to talk about her work.

Her career has seen her work across the West End and gave participants a chance to ask questions about her various roles.

“The discussion ranged from preparing for snooker at the Crucible, to the planning of a recent critically-praised socially-distanced sound installation at the Donmar Warehouse, the first major theatre to reopen. “Caroline also spoke about what is involved in developing a new musical, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the theatre industry.” Lichfield Festival Friends spokesperson

The group said the success of the event meant they would be looking to organise more virtual sessions

“COVID-19 has prevented the Lichfield Festival’s supporters’ club holding several planned fundraising events, so this was an important occasion. “Some 70 people listened with interest and enjoyment to Caroline’s talk, and the Lichfield Festival Friends team are determined to present a second offering very soon. Lichfield Festival Friends spokesperson

More details about the group are available via the Lichfield Festival website.