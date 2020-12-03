Applications are open for a scheme offering grants to small and micro businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood that have been impacted by national lockdown restrictions.

The £7,500 Additional Restrictions Grant will support companies who have seen their trade reduced by the measures.

The money will come from a fund of almost £2.1million allocated to the area by the Government.

Lichfield District Council said the one-off grants would be for businesses that are:

Involved in the direct supply chain for businesses or sectors which have had to close due to local or national restrictions, able to show trade with closed businesses is a significant proportion of their income.

Trading from a commercial premises which is a local franchise and the parent company has previously received a coronavirus grant.

Involved in the events, arts or entertainment sectors.

Involved in the rural/agriculture sector.

Home based that are the only source of employment and business income.

Companies must also have been trading the day before national restrictions began on 4th November and have seen a loss of income of more than 30% compared to the same period last year. They must also not have received the Local Restrictions Support Grant.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“I am really pleased we’ve opened the application process for the latest round of Government grants. “I am sure it will be very much welcomed by our local businesses that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. “While the majority of this pot of funding will go towards the grants, we will also use some of the funding to deliver training to businesses and to support start-ups enterprises.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Full eligibility criteria and application details are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/supportingbusiness.