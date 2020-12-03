A courier’s van has been stolen in Burntwood while they were out of the vehicle making a delivery.

Police say the driver had left the keys in the ignition while they dropped a parcel off on Springhill Road at 4pm yesterday (2nd December).

But the vehicle was taken while they were out of the van.

Police say such crimes are on the increase.

“We have received increased reports regarding delivery van thefts whereby vehicles have been taken while keys have been left in the ignition. “Please ensure that vehicles are secure when unattended, even if they are only left for brief moments as this then creates opportunities for criminals.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0432 of 2nd December.