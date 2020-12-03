A Lichfield auction house is offering free in-person valuations of jewellery, watches and silver in the run-up to Christmas.
Richard Winterton Auctioneers said appointments would be made available on 3rd, 10th and 17th December.
The company is continuing to run online-only sales with Lichfield now in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.
The latest auction on 30th November saw more than 1,000 lots go under the hammer, including a Rolex watch that fetched £6,000.
Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:
“As well as being our biggest-ever one day sale, our November records and the average price per lot in a single day sale were both smashed.
“We are delighted that all our measures and adapted ways of working are working so well for our clients.”Richard Winterton
Other items sold were a diamond ring for £4,600, a Saint Clair Augustin Mulholland oil painting for £2,700, two sets of Pokemon cards for £1,370 and a late 19th Century musical box which reached £1,050.
Valuation appointments can be booked by calling 01543 251081 or emailing office@richardwinterton.co.uk. Virtual valuations are also available.