A Lichfield auction house is offering free in-person valuations of jewellery, watches and silver in the run-up to Christmas.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers said appointments would be made available on 3rd, 10th and 17th December.

The company is continuing to run online-only sales with Lichfield now in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

A Rolex watch that sold at Richard Winterton Auctioneers

The latest auction on 30th November saw more than 1,000 lots go under the hammer, including a Rolex watch that fetched £6,000.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“As well as being our biggest-ever one day sale, our November records and the average price per lot in a single day sale were both smashed. “We are delighted that all our measures and adapted ways of working are working so well for our clients.” Richard Winterton

Other items sold were a diamond ring for £4,600, a Saint Clair Augustin Mulholland oil painting for £2,700, two sets of Pokemon cards for £1,370 and a late 19th Century musical box which reached £1,050.

Valuation appointments can be booked by calling 01543 251081 or emailing office@richardwinterton.co.uk. Virtual valuations are also available.