The National Memorial Arboretum is hoping a donation will help develop a specialist collection of trees.

Door manufacturer JB Kind has handed over 15 new Witch Hazel trees to mark each of the decades since the company’s founder began work as a joiner in 1870.

The National Memorial Arboretum said it hoped the trees – also known as Hamamelis – would develop as a new national collection based at Alrewas.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the arboretum, said:

“We are striving to further develop the arboreal interest within our grounds. “We are delighted to be able to start a Hamamelis collection that will add additional colour and interest to the arboretum from December to March. “We are grateful to JB Kind for sponsoring the first 15 of these plants to celebrate 150 years since it was founded. “It is our ambition to soon become home to a national collection of Hamamelis for all our visitors to enjoy when visiting our inspirational, living landscape.“ Andy Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

The Hamamelis produces winter flowers, with the 15 new trees having been selected for the red, yellow and orange colours they will produce between December and February.

JB Kind’s managing director James Cadman said: