An open air Christmas fair is coming to Lichfield this weekend.
The event takes place at The Horse and Jockey on Tamworth Road on 5th and 6th December.
The event runs from 10am to 3.30pm each day and will feature more than 50 stalls selling gifts and fresh produce.
A spokesperson said:
“We wanted to create an event that had a COVID-secure environment so everyone could come along and enjoy an outdoor market and, most importantly, support local businesses who have suffered because of the pandemic.
“We also support two charities every month which has seen us raise over £5,000 in total this year and we look forward to increasing that with this latest event.”Open Air Fair spokesperson