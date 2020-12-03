A regional initiative is urging companies in Lichfield and Burntwood to prioritise their employees’ mental health during the coronavirus crisis.

The Mental Health and Productivity Pilot (MHPP), funded by Midlands Engine, is a pilot being delivered across the Midlands.

It is urging employers in the region to take steps to support and improve the mental health of their workforce – with the aim of boosting their bottom line at the same time with no financial cost.

MHPP’s research found workers were less likely to talk to managers about experiencing mental health problems since lockdown, despite new triggers to poor mental health such as furlough, isolation and additional home stresses.

The three-year project will signpost employers to initiatives that can improve staff wellbeing and productivity.

Companies can also sign up to be pilot sites for trials of new workplace interventions that focus on early identification of issues and support for both employers and employees.

MHPP is being led by Coventry University in partnership with the University of Warwick, the West Midlands Combined Authority, mental health charity Mind and the universities of Birmingham, Derby, Lincoln, Loughborough and Nottingham.

Prof Guy Daly

Professor Guy Daly, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University – which is one of the organisations behind the scheme – said:

“MHPP is a brilliant new initiative which points businesses in the right direction to improving their employees’ mental health. “The cost of mental health issues to businesses is astonishing, yet many are either not aware of the scale of the problem or do not know how to go about tackling it. “By using MHPP and the resources it provides, businesses in the West Midlands can make such a difference to the health of their employees and, therefore, their productivity too.” Prof Guy Daly, Coventry University

More details about MHPP are available at mhpp.me/employers.