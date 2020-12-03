Residents of a block of flats in Lichfield are being allowed to return to their homes – three weeks after a fire tore through part of the building.

Smoke damage visible on the outside of the block of flats

The leader of Lichfield District Council said a prohibition notice had been lifted which meant families would soon be able to go back to Ridware House.

All residents of the block had been moved out following the third-floor fire on 12th November.

The delays in getting them back into the building had been criticised by Cllr Doug Pullen who revealed that the local authority had been footing the bill for putting residents up at a local hotel.

Doug Pullen

But the council leader said there was finally light at the end of the tunnel for those left temporarily homeless.