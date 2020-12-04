People in Lichfield and Burntwood can support a local charity as well as getting rid of their old Christmas tree once the festive period is over.

The annual TreeCycle campaign run by St Giles Hospice is returning, the Whittington-based charity has confirmed.

Businesses and households can make a donation and have their tree collected once the baubles and lights have come down.

Last year, 3,200 Christmas trees were recycled, raising more than £35,000 for St Giles Hospice.

Volunteers are now being sought to help collect the trees in January.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted that TreeCycle can go ahead in January and we’re hoping that it will be bigger and better than ever. “We’d ask everyone to support us this year if they can – we’ve never needed you more than we need you today. “COVID-19 has disrupted so many of our fundraising campaigns in 2020, heavily impacting our income, but TreeCycle’s doorstep collections are convenient, environmentally-friendly, and completely safe and socially distanced, making them the perfect way to launch our fundraising comeback in 2021. “We’re so grateful to everyone who signs up for TreeCycle – and especially to all the individuals and businesses who kindly volunteer to work off their Christmas turkey by helping to collect all the real trees.” Elinor Eustace

Among the TreeCycle volunteers in January 2020 was Rachel Brown, whose father David as well as a close friend were both supported by St Giles after they were diagnosed with cancer.

Rachel took part in TreeCycle as part of a team from her Fradley-based employer Wincanton for Screwfix, who have already pledged to put together another team for the January 2021 collection.

“My dad was cared for by St Giles nurses at home until his death in 2006, and my friend was cared for at the hospice for two weeks last year 2019 until she died just before Christmas. “We had a really positive experience with St Giles so my support for TreeCycle is personal – my dad and my friend had incredible care and we’re so grateful. “My mum has supported TreeCycle since it started and I was really glad to be a part of it in January 2020. “It’s a simple, easy way to get rid of your real tree after Christmas and it raises money for such a good cause at the same time.” Rachel Brown

Rachel’s friend and fellow Wincanton team member Chloe Ingham added:

“It’s a really fun event to be involved in. You don’t have to be a professional driver or able to lift heavy objects to do it and it’s so well planned. “Treecycle is really good for the environment and everyone who signs up can be sure that their trees will be disposed of properly.” Chloe Ingham

TreeCycle will be collecting trees from 6th to 13th January. The minimum donation for trees up to 8ft is £10 and the donation for trees up to 10ft is £12. For trees over 10ft, call 01543 432538 for more details.

Collections must be booked by 5pm on 6th January.

Lichfield Tree Works and Greener Composting in Wall, Lichfield, will be recycling the trees for agricultural uses and as a result artificial trees cannot be accepted.

To find out more about volunteering for TreeCycle, email fundraising@stgileshospice.com or call 01543 432538. To book a collection visit www.stgileshospice.com/treecycle.