A former social worker has been jailed for sex offences involving a child in the 1990s.

Joseph Hopkins, formerly of Lichfield, was sentenced to 11 years and six months at Stafford Crown Court after being found guilty of buggery and two counts of indecent assault. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The 78-year-old was was caught after his victim came forward in 2015.

He revealed how Hopkins had taken him as a child to a secluded location in his car before raping and sexually assaulting him.

Sergeant Zoe Thompson, who led the investigation, said: