A Lichfield tech company has been named as one of the country’s most inspirational firms.

HAS Technology Group, which supplies health and social care companies, was named as one of the ‘1,000 companies to inspire Britain’ by the London Stock Exchange for efforts to drive economic growth and lead innovation across the UK.

The report aims to recognise the country’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses,.

Mick Crosthwaite, Executive Chairman of HAS Technology Group, said:

“We are delighted to be identified by the London Stock Exchange as one of the select 1,000 companies to inspire Britain in 2020, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis. “In this challenging year for businesses, it is more important than ever to shine a light on those companies that are continuing to inspire Britain through their growth and entrepreneurship. “We are particularly proud of the work we have done to deliver innovative digital solutions to our health and social care sector, to ensure vulnerable people continue to get the care they deserve.” Mick Crosthwaite, HAS Technology Group

The latest accolade comes after the company’s fall prevention technology was named as winner of the 2020 Tomorrow’s Care Awards and 2020 Innovation of the Year, while their market oversight solution, PAMMS, was named winner of Partnership of the Year at the Forward Healthcare Awards 2020.