Police have released an image of a knife seized from a 13-year-old in Lichfield as part of a new campaign.
The blade was found during a stop and search in the city.
It comes as the #DitchTheBlade campaign comes to an end after a week of activity.
The crackdown has seen a dozen parcels containing blades and knives being intercepted, while 150 items were left in amnesty bins across Staffordshire.
Mark Hardern, youth violence coordinator for Staffordshire Police, said:
“A number of individuals were visited and where evidence allowed, people were stop and searched in hot spot locations.
“We targeted specific hotspot locations along with educational leaders and partner agencies in a bid to continue to keep the reducing the use of the knife across the force area which requires the multi-agency response.”Mark Hardern, Staffordshire Police