Police have released an image of a knife seized from a 13-year-old in Lichfield as part of a new campaign.

The blade was found during a stop and search in the city.

After a stop search in Lichfield this knife was seized from a 13 year old. #ditchtheblade #stopandsearch #shift1NPT pic.twitter.com/BeWsbIpuNz — Lichfield Police (@LichfieldPolice) December 4, 2020

It comes as the #DitchTheBlade campaign comes to an end after a week of activity.

The crackdown has seen a dozen parcels containing blades and knives being intercepted, while 150 items were left in amnesty bins across Staffordshire.

Mark Hardern, youth violence coordinator for Staffordshire Police, said: