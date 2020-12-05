Cllr Deborah Baker and her husband Steve visiting The Spires care home

Residents at a Lichfield care home have seen their festive lights receive an official switch on.

Cllr Deboarah Baker and her husband Steve visited The Spires for the big Christmas switch on.

A spokesperson said:

“The Mayor and consort brought along a homemade ‘hello everyone and Merry Christmas’ sign which was decorated with fairy light.

“There was a countdown to the lights switch on before the Mayor pressed the magic button and the front of the home was illuminated by festive lights and a projector with snowflakes.”

The Spires spokesperson

