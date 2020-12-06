Health bosses have welcomed news that the COVID-19 vaccination programme will begin next week.

Fifty hospitals across the country will administer the first batch of doses, with further sites to be added over the coming weeks.

The first people to be vaccinated will be those over 80 years old, care home staff and NHS workers who are at high risk of serious illness.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The rollout of the vaccine from Tuesday is really encouraging news but it may be many months before this is available in large quantities. “We’ll be working closely with our partners and local hospitals throughout the rollout but in the meantime, it’s absolutely vital that we all continue to do what we can to help reduce the spread of the virus. “That means sticking to the rules and remembering the basics of washing our hands regularly, wearing a face covering and keeping our distance. These are really simple steps, which together can make the biggest difference.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

The rate of infection across Lichfield and Burntwood has dropped during the period of the national lockdown.

Dr Harling said it was important people continued to follow the current Tier 3 restrictions.