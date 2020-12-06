The second day of a Christmas market in Lichfield has been cancelled.
The event was due to take place at the Horse and Jockey on Tamworth Road.
However, in a statement on the pub’s Facebook page the organisers said the wet weather had made the area unusable today (6th December).
“Due to the condition of our field this morning we are going to have to cancel today’s Christmas market.
“Nobody is more disappointed than us but we have to comply with council requirements and the safety of people.
“Many thanks to everyone who attended yesterday – your support was overwhelming and massively appreciated.”