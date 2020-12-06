Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked for donating toys to a national appeal to help families in need over Christmas.
The Entertainer launched The Big Toy Appeal in partnership with the Salvation Army.
More than 22,000 items have been handed over across the UK.
Chief executive Gary Grant said:
“We are delighted with the amount of donations we have received for this year’s Big Toy Appeal and we are so grateful to our customers for their generosity.
“Following a challenging year, many families are experiencing overwhelming difficulties trying to give their children a toy to open on Christmas morning so we are delighted that we could team up with The Salvation Army again and provide some help and happiness for those families most in need.”Gary Grant, The Entertainer