Police are urging people in Lichfield to be on their guard after reports of rogue traders operating in Lichfield.

It comes after an incident on Woodfield Drive on 3rd December.

Two men in a grey van tried to persuade residents that a roof or guttering needed attending.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“They falsely claimed to have done work for nearby neighbours. “At one property, they gained unauthorised access to the carport roof to examine it and the roof of the house for repair work. “They broke the drainage down pipe, and threw it into the neighbouring garden. “They left when threatened with the police.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

PCSO Horsnall added that people should ensure they carry out checks before agreeing to any work.