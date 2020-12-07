A Lichfield designer has seen work inspired by his mother take centre stage at a revamped city supermarket.

Chris Day with his mum Julia in the new store

Chris Day created the special pieces based on locations such as Lichfield Cathedral to adorn the walls at the new-look Central England Co-op Boley Park food store.

The 35-year-old picked up his love of art from his mum Julia who now gets to see her son’s creations every single day as she works in the shop as a customer services assistant.

“My inspiration is my mum – she gave up her design career to raise me and my brother. “She is still a constant well of inspiration and my best critic and teacher. “What makes it even better is that she works in the store, so she is not only delighted with the revamp but also gets to see my work every day and hear some lovely comments from customers about it.” Chris Day

One of the pieces by Chris Day

Chris’ mum Julia said:

“I am so proud of Chris. He is a talented artist and it is so lovely to be at work, look over and see his amazing work on display for all to see. “To hear the lovely and positive comments from customers and members is a delight and makes me a very happy mum.” Julia Day

After completing a university degree, Chris worked for Central England Co-op and a design studio in Leicester called Creed, a move which saw him work for major brands such as Pizza Express, Frankie and Bennys and Wagamama before deciding to go freelance and set up his own design studio in Lichfield.

Alongside design, he helps small and medium sized businesses with marketing, content and social media.