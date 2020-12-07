Members of Lichfield Round Table are hoping to spread some Christmas cheer as their annual Santa Tableau returns to the city’s streets.

The group are supporting 22 local organisations during the event, but because of coronavirus restrictions they will only be able to take online or text donations.

As well as giving money online, residents can also text Lichfield to 70480 to donate £2, plus the cost of a standard text message.

A spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately, this year Santa cannot stop to chat to children or take photos but we are still going down every street in Lichfield, Shenstone, Whittington, Alrewas, Stonnall, Fradley, Longdon and Kings Bromley. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone again this year from a safe social distance and would like to wish everyone in Lichfield and the surrounding villages a very happy Christmas.” Lichfield Round Table spokesperson

The Santa route will include:

7 th December – Boley Park/Birchwood Road: Austin Cote Lane, Birchwood Road, The Pines, Coppice Grove, Maple Grove, Walnut Grove, Cedar Close, Willowsmere Drive, Larch Close, Park End, Curlew Close, Ryknild Street, Haymoor, Darnford Lane, Warren Close, Keepers Close, Sheriffs Close, Gable Croft, Tudor Close.

13 th December – Alrewas village

14 th December – Darwin Park: Mary Slater Rd, Sainte Foy Av, Maxtock Av, Boathhouse Field, Parnell Av, Sandfield Meadown, Sandfield Close, Bains Drive, Deykin Rd, Ellsmore Meadow, Thacker Drive, Allington Av, Newbold Close, Lawrence Way, The Whytmore, Blakeman Way, Thropp Close, Trunkfield Meadow, Colling Drive, Maddoke Walk, Broadbent Close, Caterbank Way, Broadbent Close, Whitehouse Drive, Lightwood Close, Walnut Walk (Waitrose end)

Longdon & Kings Bromley 20 th December – Stonnall

21 st December – Christchurch Lane, Darwin Park, Hallam Park: Sanford Road, Walsall Road, Lanthorn Close, Friary Gardens, Christchurch Lane, Wilmott Close, Christ Church Gardens, The Dell, Leomansley Rd, Lemoansley View, Victoria Gardens, Halfpenny Lane, Marshall Rd, Powell Drive, Lees croft, Taylor Way, Burt Close, Fenn Croft, Martin Drive, Wright Close, Larkin Av, Statham St, Whitehouse Drive, Walnut Walk, Chatterton Av, Alesmore Av, Poolfield Rd, Bardell Close.

For more details visit the Lichfield Round Table Santa website.