Organisers of a popular Christmas fair in Whittington say the event will go ahead despite the current coronavirus restrictions.

Hosted by Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group at Whittington Village Hall car park, the event will go outdoors to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

It will take place from 10am to 2pm on Saturday (12th December).

The market features stalls selling fresh local produce, including Woodhouse Farm’s grass-fed pork and beef, apple juice from village orchards, freshly made curries, festive-flavoured gins, whiskies and vodkas, Christmas cakes, chutneys and seasonal preserves.

There will also be mulled wine, cider and non-alcoholic drinks on offer as well as doughnuts and cheeseboard flavours.

Other stalls will be selling crafts, gifts, plants and health and beauty products.

Market organiser, Kate Taylor-Weetman, said:

“While the pandemic means that an indoor market is impossible this year, this is such a popular community event that we’ve worked extra hard to get everything in place so it can go ahead outdoors. “We’ve got a great line-up of stalls, so come and buy gifts and treats for Christmas and support local businesses too.” Kate Taylor-Weetman

The event will also see the launch of two new eco projects.

The Whittington Plastic Reduction Buying Group will provide plastic-free dried foods, while the Hedgehog Highways initiative encourages locals to sign up to make their gardens hedgehog-friendly.