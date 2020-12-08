A Burntwood councillor is urging county council leaders to give the town an early Christmas present by agreeing to funding for improvements at Sankey’s Corner.

Cllr Sue Woodward, Labour representative for Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, has tabled a question ahead of a meeting of the authority this week.

In it she asks for an assurance that money will be allocated for the project with a view to implementing improvements sooner rather than later.



Cllr Woodward said the work had been in the pipeline for three years – and insisted action was now needed.

Cllr Sue Woodward

“We have been very patient here in Burntwood waiting for long-promised improvements at Sankey’s Corner. “The options would see improvements to traffic management and also to the public space at what’s been considered as the possible town centre for a very long time. “I’m hoping for a positive response which would be a great early Christmas present for the town.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council

Funding was allocated in 2017 for the preparation of a design brief, with final plans due to be put forward soon.

Cllr Woodward added: