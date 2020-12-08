A vehicle has been damaged in Burntwood during an attempt to steal it.

Police say the incident happened on Earl Drive between 7pm on 6th December and 5am the following day.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The suspect is believed to have attempted to steal the Ford Fiesta ST and have pulled the lock from the door. “Fortunately, the vehicle was not stolen but damage has been caused.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0049 of 7th December.