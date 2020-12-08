Detectives are trying to trace two armed men who tried to steal vehicles in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Fosseway Lane at around 2.10am yesterday morning (7th December).

Two men entered a property and took keys belonging to vehicles parked outside, but fled the scene when they failed to get one of the vehicles to start.

Police say one of the pair was believed to be carrying either a real or replica pistol, while the other was armed with a baseball bat.

Detective Inspector Neil Poultney, of Staffordshire Police’s CID, said:

“Officers are working hard to establish who is behind this attack on the property in Fosseway Lane. Luckily, nobody was hurt in this incident. “If anybody in the area saw or heard anything suspicious or saw any vehicles driving away from the area at speed in the early hours of this morning then please contact us to pass on that information to ensure those responsible are caught and our communities are able to continue living in the knowledge their vehicles and properties remain safe while they sleep.” Det Ins Neil Poultney, Staffordshire Police

The two men are described as wearing all black clothes including black balaclavas and gloves.

The first is believed to be over 6ft tall, of slim-to-average build. His black top had a silver stripe on one shoulder.

The second man is around 5ft 10in tall and of average build. Both were said to have a local accent – possibly from Birmingham.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage can contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 33 of 7th December. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.