A memorial Christmas tree has been put up at a Lichfield crematorium to remember those who have died in 2020.
The Lichfield and District Crematorium at Fradley has invited families to dedicate a personalised star on the tree in memory of their loved ones.
The 12ft tree has been installed on the route to the chapel, while a plaque next to the tree has also been put in place to recognise those who have helped others during the coronavirus crisis.
Jo Walker, from Lichfield and District Crematorium, said:
“This year has been immensely challenging for our community, and will be particularly hard for those who are recently bereaved.
“With many memorial services and events unable to go ahead, we hope that our memorial Christmas tree offers comfort and reflection for those that have lost loved ones this year.
“Our teams continue to do everything possible to provide families with support at this difficult time, and are committed to ensuring that families are able to arrange a respectful funeral for their loved ones.”Jo Walker, Lichfield and District Crematorium