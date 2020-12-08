A memorial Christmas tree has been put up at a Lichfield crematorium to remember those who have died in 2020.

The Lichfield and District Crematorium at Fradley has invited families to dedicate a personalised star on the tree in memory of their loved ones.

The plaque placed alongside the Christmas tree

The 12ft tree has been installed on the route to the chapel, while a plaque next to the tree has also been put in place to recognise those who have helped others during the coronavirus crisis.

Jo Walker, from Lichfield and District Crematorium, said: