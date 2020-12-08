Retailers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the opportunity to stay open longer in the run-up to Christmas.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed it will not seek to enforce any planning conditions that limit opening times from Monday to Saturday until 25th December.

It comes after the Government gave the green light for local authorities to temporarily waive the rules for shops and supermarkets.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“Allowing more flexibility for shops to extend their opening hours means they can choose to spread shopping for customers over more hours in the day than usual. “Not only will it help them to boost their sales, it will also help to minimise the spread of COVID-19 during the busy festive shopping period.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The council will also be reintroducing the relaxation of enforcement on delivery hours for retail shops until 25th December.